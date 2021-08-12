For Subscribers
Ask NUS economists
Machine learning - a powerful tool in economics
Machine learning algorithms can beat standard methods at macroeconomic forecasting. But the 'garbage in, garbage out' rule still applies.
Q Do economists use machine learning methods and, if so, how are they useful for solving real-world economic problems?
A Our lives are full of daily interactions with services powered by machine learning algorithms, be it avoiding traffic using Google Maps, looking through personalised recommendations on Netflix, humming a tune to music-identifying app Shazam or navigating your spam folder.