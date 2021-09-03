For Subscribers
Home Ground
LWWs: Can efforts to help lower-wage workers be sustained?
The tripartite work group on lower-wage workers is just the latest in a series of committees to look at the issue over the decades. What's different this time and will the wage reforms stick for the long term?
As a political reporter in the 2000s covering issues of the day, I very soon learnt to adopt the acronym LWW. This was easier to scribble, when taking notes long-hand, than writing out the term “low-wage workers” in full.
The term occurred often, especially in speeches by ministers, at press conferences on labour issues, and at Parliament sittings. The ubiquity of the term LWW back then, and its resurgence today, speaks volumes of the persistence of the issue.
Topics: