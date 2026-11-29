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American entrepreneur Steve Potash founded OverDrive, the company behind Libby, which has transformed how readers borrow e-books and audiobooks from public libraries worldwide.

FRANKFURT – I n 2008, American entrepreneur Steve Potash partnered with Borders Books to build a digital storefront for the bookseller. Borders was then the second-largest bookstore chain in the United States, and Potash was thrilled to land the project. His company, OverDrive, spent about two years working on it.

“Then Borders goes out of business,” he recalls. The bookseller filed for bankruptcy protection in early 2011.