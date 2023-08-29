Love plus work – it’s an emotional minefield

The comedy-drama You Hurt My Feelings pivots on what seems a tiny event. Beth, a New York writer played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, overhears her husband saying he does not like the manuscript of her novel. “I am never going to be able to look him in the face ever again,” she says, utterly wounded.

My initial reaction to the film written and directed by Nicole Holofcener was, “lucky her!”. Not because it was, to use the jargon du jour, a First World problem, which Beth acknowledges. “I know the whole world is falling apart,” she says. “But this is my world. My small little narcissistic world.”