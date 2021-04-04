Lost year for Filipino schoolchildren as remote learning fails

MANILA - Over the past three months, I've mastered the photo editing app GIMP and the design tools offered by the website Canva, relearnt how to multiply and divide fractions and extract square roots by longhand, and revisited biblical tales.

I'm not on any learning journey while keeping to the house during the pandemic. I was compelled essentially to go back to school to help my son, who is in Grade 7, with his online education.