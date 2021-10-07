Looking beyond the pain over PSLE

Covid-19 has been tough on this year's cohort, pointing to further action needed as the children go on to secondary school. Parents too need to consider the broader shifts in education and the lessons they impart their children in their responses to exam setbacks

  • Published
    1 hour ago
So palpable was the pain from this year's mathematics primary school leaving examination (PSLE) that it even affected those of us who did not sit the exam.

It prompted my 29-year-old cousin to recount, over WhatsApp, her traumatic experience in 2004, when she sat for her PSLE: "For my cohort, our science PSLE was the toughest. Science was my best subject. But I could neither do the paper nor finish it in time. I was quite shaken and on the verge of breaking down. Our teachers confirmed it was the toughest science paper they had seen in years. So how (this cohort of) pupils must be feeling totally resonates with me."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 07, 2021, with the headline 'Looking beyond the pain over PSLE'. Subscribe
