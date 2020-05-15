Longing for the known

Aristotle warned of the human who in his hubris rejects the community like a beast or a god. Individuals need human society because they are neither beasts nor gods.

In that spirit, individuals observe the laws of society because they are protected by them.

The pandemic is a severe reminder of the folly of ignoring contingent relationships. People are complicit in one another's choices, implicated in their consequences. Life, like the virus, is infectious. Society matters.

Take me.

I think I fit the definition of man as a gregarious animal. But how gregarious have I been?

I buy vegetables regularly from a wet-market stall where an old man acts as a helper. I have never asked him his name. Whom does he have at home? What did he do in his youth? What does he do now when the market closes for the day? I have never asked him anything.

Our transactional exchange of words, commodities and money takes up all the time that I spend at the stall. Surely, however, time exists before and after cursory engagements between humans? Selling and buying are functional means of economic existence: They do not create identities anchored in ends. For two greying humans to move towards their end with the distance of silence lying between them is sad.

Singapore is compact enough to be a face-to-face society, or at least an identifiable combination of a few such societies. Housing Board precincts, if not neighbourhoods, are small enough for people to want to know one another.

I do not think that I have been sociable except in a civil and cordial way that ultimately is perfunctory. I have not invested myself in the tangibility that makes society more than a sum of its parts.

The absence of communication, to which my hurried silence has contributed, is gathering around me today. Remonstrating with me, that absence accuses me of having forgotten the Zulu greeting, in which one person says, "I see you", and the other replies, "I exist". Existence resides in recognition by others. No one exists only by himself.

Obviously, I am not existing well amidst the circuit-breaker measures, necessary though they are.

I hardly go out now, but I do. Although I do not resemble Rudolph Valentino, I rather like my face and no one appears to mind it violently.

Now, the mask is half my face. If I smile, no one can see my smile. If I do not, no one can see its absence either. Breathing is difficult enough: Talking is an existential luxury through the mask.

So I keep my verbal peace, nodding at passing acquaintances to prove that I exist.

Restricted essentially to my flat, I look out of its windows quite often.

In the evenings, children used to gather in the space between my block and the next one. There is one child who, from her smiling window, greeted the congregation below with a grand "Hi there, how are all of you today?"

Now she has no one to welcome on the grass verge. I see her peering out of her window at an absent society of peers.

The old, too, are desperate for vicarious company. From my window, I see two senior citizens sit on benches placed out of bounds by tape. How irresponsible of them! However, I do not see far more numbers of the elderly whom I know by sight. They are staying at home.

Like me, they are looking out of their windows, I imagine, caring less for the place where their ceasing days will take them, than for the time when children will play again.

I am becoming younger by the circuit-breaker day. I am beginning to see life as a process. Society is not a place mapped by the past but is time created for lingering engagement with the known.

This country has changed beyond recognition as a place in just a few weeks. Now, what matters is to restore normality and familiarity to our nation.

That will not be easy. No society exists beyond its materiality. Even as Singapore mounts a medical war on the coronavirus, its material costs are showing up in the nightmare of entering a period of global decline that is the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

That depression altered Singapore fundamentally. It shook the colony's psychological dependence on the munificence of the British Empire, before World War II destroyed the strategic nexus between metropole and periphery.

The Japanese invasion and Occupation that followed inflicted an unprecedented degree of savagery on the population of this island.

Yet, Singapore recovered. The HDB flat from which I look out did not exist then. The Singapore Armed Forces did not. The Monetary Authority of Singapore did not. Now, these institutions count among the chief symbols of Singapore's reality, a gift not conferred but earned by surviving time collectively as a society.

We have to survive.

Meanwhile, I await friendlier days. I hope that my smile will be broader, my greetings less casual and more sincere, my moments talking to a neighbour longer.

I shall ask the vegetable seller his name. He will reply.

I want to be heard. I want to hear. I want to be seen.

I want to exist.

• Asad Latif is a Straits Times editorial writer.