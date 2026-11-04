Longer-term health risks of haze need greater attention

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The impact of air pollution on individuals and public health burden may be more wide-ranging.

Short-term exposure to high PM2.5 levels can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing and breathing difficulties.

The thick, choking smoke that blanketed large parts of South-east Asia since August appears to have dissipated in Singapore in recent days, with the arrival of rain and a shifting of the winds.

While we can breathe a bit easier and put away the N95 masks for the moment, questions remain: What damage does the haze do to our health, particularly if it recurs every year?