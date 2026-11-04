Straitstimes.com header logo

Longer-term health risks of haze need greater attention

The impact of air pollution on individuals and public health burden may be more wide-ranging.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Short-term exposure to high PM2.5 levels can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing and breathing difficulties.

Short-term exposure to high PM2.5 levels can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing and breathing difficulties.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Seow Wei JIe

The thick, choking smoke that blanketed large parts of South-east Asia since August appears to have dissipated in Singapore in recent days, with the arrival of rain and a shifting of the winds.

While we can breathe a bit easier and put away the N95 masks for the moment, questions remain: What damage does the haze do to our health, particularly if it recurs every year?

See more on

Haze

Air pollution

Public health and hygiene

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.