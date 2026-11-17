Long-sighted and colour-blind, his doctors outlined his needs. Yet school remained a struggle
Consistent access to learning support is key for students with special educational needs.
Max Soh and Pooja Bhandari
Thirteen-year-old Sam, who is visually impaired, needed some accommodations to help him learn and thrive in a mainstream classroom. In particular, he needed to sit at the back of the class.
This is because Sam is long-sighted, and prolonged close-up viewing of the board causes him visual and mental strain, increasing stress and hindering learning.