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Consistent access to learning support is key for students with special educational needs.

Continual efforts to increase mainstream accessibility and inclusivity must be paramount, says the writer.

Thirteen-year-old Sam, who is visually impaired, needed some accommodations to help him learn and thrive in a mainstream classroom. In particular, he needed to sit at the back of the class.

This is because Sam is long-sighted, and prolonged close-up viewing of the board causes him visual and mental strain, increasing stress and hindering learning.