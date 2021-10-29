For Subscribers
Lobbying for earth's future
The COP26 climate conference this weekend is the climax of environmental activists' efforts to get politicians to act more decisively. Who are they and what influence have they had?
This weekend, a vital international conference on climate change gets under way in Glasgow, Scotland - COP26. The COP, or Conference of the Parties, is the overall decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
This is its 26th annual meeting, and it will involve decisions made by 197 countries on humans' impact on the climate, and the earth we all live on.