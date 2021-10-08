Living with uncertainty requires us to update our 2020 playbook

A recent slew of reports about the Covid-19 situation has painted a picture of confused Singaporeans unsure about how to respond to constantly changing rules, or worse, suggesting Singaporeans are taking fright and panicking over loosening restrictions.

For example, those on home quarantine or home recovery are upset when unable to get the Ministry of Health on its hotlines to clarify their next steps, or when they wait in vain for days for the promised swabber/quarantine order/discharge/transport to healthcare facility.