Home Ground

Living with uncertainty requires us to update our 2020 playbook

Why flip-flop from lockdown to opening up? Why ask people to stay home yet allow shops and offices to open? Why test so many people if we are to live with endemic Covid-19? These confusing signals are characteristic of the Covid-19 situation in 2021 – and we need to update our mindsets on how to interpret such messages.

Associate Editor
Many people have complained in recent weeks that Singapore's Covid-19 response flip-flops between locking down the economy and opening up.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A recent slew of reports about the Covid-19 situation has painted a picture of confused Singaporeans unsure about how to respond to constantly changing rules, or worse, suggesting Singaporeans are taking fright and panicking over loosening restrictions.

For example, those on home quarantine or home recovery are upset when unable to get the Ministry of Health on its hotlines to clarify their next steps, or when they wait in vain for days for the promised swabber/quarantine order/discharge/transport to healthcare facility.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 