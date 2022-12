When Singapore singer Sezairi crossed the 100 million streams mark on music streaming service Spotify with his pop ballad It’s You earlier in 2022, he was the first home-grown artiste to achieve this feat.

A similar achievement occurred 58 years ago – local band The Quests topped the charts in Singapore with its original guitar-powered instrumental song Shanty, knocking off no less than The Beatles’ I Should Have Known Better from the No. 1 spot in 1964.