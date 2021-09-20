LinkedIn may be the nerdiest social network but its strategy works

(FINANCIAL TIMES) It is so easy to make fun of LinkedIn. The professional network is 18 years old - Methuselah by social media standards. Its insistence on adding Instagram-style features can seem cringeworthy. Why would anyone want to put disappearing photos on their LinkedIn page? Who wants to become a LinkedIn influencer anyway?

Undeterred, the company is plotting even more bells and whistles. Last week it announced a US$25 million (S$34 million) "creator fund" to encourage users to post more content. TikTok-like short videos are on their way.