Lindt's chocolate bunny trademark win shows shape matters to consumers

In a move sure to upset chocoholics everywhere, discount supermarket Lidl was recently told to destroy its stocks of chocolate bunnies. The cull was ordered by a Swiss court that decided Lidl's bunny was too close to confectioner Lindt's iconic chocolate rabbit.

Lidl was sued by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprungli for selling a golden foil-wrapped chocolate bunny that Lindt felt looked very similar to its own product. The Swiss federal Supreme Court ruled that the Lindt Gold Bunny is a valid registered "shape" trademark. This means others can now be barred from replicating this shape when selling chocolate products in Switzerland.