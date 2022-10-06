Lindt's chocolate bunny trademark win shows shape matters to consumers

Enrico Bonadio and Alina Trapova
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a move sure to upset chocoholics everywhere, discount supermarket Lidl was recently told to destroy its stocks of chocolate bunnies. The cull was ordered by a Swiss court that decided Lidl's bunny was too close to confectioner Lindt's iconic chocolate rabbit.

Lidl was sued by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprungli for selling a golden foil-wrapped chocolate bunny that Lindt felt looked very similar to its own product. The Swiss federal Supreme Court ruled that the Lindt Gold Bunny is a valid registered "shape" trademark. This means others can now be barred from replicating this shape when selling chocolate products in Switzerland.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 06, 2022, with the headline Lindt's chocolate bunny trademark win shows shape matters to consumers. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top