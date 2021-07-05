Limits to US options over Hong Kong

After Beijing imposed the controversial national security law on Hong Kong last year, Washington responded with sanctions and strong words, lambasting the mainland Chinese government for going back on its word to respect the city's autonomy and democracy.

Yet a year on, protest has been increasingly stifled in the name of national security, as the crackdown on democracy activists and pro-democracy media has intensified. Pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily was essentially forced to close last month after its founder was arrested and the assets of its parent company frozen.