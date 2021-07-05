Power Play

Limits to US options over Hong Kong

Given the city's status and limited appetite for tougher action among businesses, Washington has not found the pressure points needed to make China change course. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

US Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
After Beijing imposed the controversial national security law on Hong Kong last year, Washington responded with sanctions and strong words, lambasting the mainland Chinese government for going back on its word to respect the city's autonomy and democracy.

Yet a year on, protest has been increasingly stifled in the name of national security, as the crackdown on democracy activists and pro-democracy media has intensified. Pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily was essentially forced to close last month after its founder was arrested and the assets of its parent company frozen.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2021, with the headline 'Limits to US options over Hong Kong'. Subscribe
