Power Play

Limits to US options over Hong Kong

Given the city’s status and limited appetite for tougher action among businesses, Washington has not found the pressure points needed to make China change course.

US Correspondent
Washington lambasted the Beijing government for going back on its word to respect Hong Kong's autonomy and democracy.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

After Beijing imposed the controversial national security law on Hong Kong last year, Washington responded with sanctions and strong words, lambasting the mainland Chinese government for going back on its word to respect the city's autonomy and democracy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 