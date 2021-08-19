Limits to the benefits of pivoting to endemic Covid-19

With more than 70 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, Singapore has the confidence to pivot to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease, like influenza, chickenpox and HIV. This means the coronavirus will circulate more freely within the community and may even be imported. The health authorities have pointed out that while Covid-19 will continue to cause infections - even among those vaccinated - these will mostly be mild and capable of being treated at home, thanks to the high vaccination rate.

This means the economy can continue to be opened up. As more activities are permitted, people can go out in groups, even without masks - at least outdoors. Also, larger events can resume and even some travel can be permitted.