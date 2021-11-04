For Subscribers
Lights come on again in the Covidean dark
Don't be disconsolate because of the darkness of Covid-19 - the lamps of lighted hearts will burn on
- Published35 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel now
For the second year running, Deepavali is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In my Deepavali column last year, I had been optimistic.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2021, with the headline 'Lights come on again in the Covidean dark'. Subscribe