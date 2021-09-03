Life's lessons: What I learnt from mending pipes to teaching young children
With Teachers' Day today, one of their ranks writes in praise of teachers - and of the importance of finding meaning in work amid life's twists and turns
For decades, I have been involved in early childhood education - and the paper chase of qualifications to rise up the ranks. But with Teachers' Day around the corner, I have paused to reflect on my career trajectory. And it certainly has not been a conventional one.
When I entered the workforce, I worked in plumbing and sanitation. Indeed, in my blue-and white-collar world of jobs, work has never been linear nor easy. With the ups and downs came a variety of struggles - self-doubt, emotional gyration and physical exhaustion.