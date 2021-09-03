Life's lessons: What I learnt from mending pipes to teaching young children

With Teachers' Day today, one of their ranks writes in praise of teachers - and of the importance of finding meaning in work amid life's twists and turns

Weelai Suwanarat For The Straits Times
  • Published
    36 min ago
For decades, I have been involved in early childhood education - and the paper chase of qualifications to rise up the ranks. But with Teachers' Day around the corner, I have paused to reflect on my career trajectory. And it certainly has not been a conventional one.

When I entered the workforce, I worked in plumbing and sanitation. Indeed, in my blue-and white-collar world of jobs, work has never been linear nor easy. With the ups and downs came a variety of struggles - self-doubt, emotional gyration and physical exhaustion.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2021, with the headline 'Life's lessons: What I learnt from mending pipes to teaching young children'.
