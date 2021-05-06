For Subscribers
Letter to the young: Prepare for a (more) precarious world
But it need not be all doom and gloom since enlightenment is achievable; it is in the hands of the younger generation to take charge of the future and mould societies to do the right thing
There is no other way to say it: The world is becoming an increasingly volatile and dangerous place. And it is important, especially for today's young generation, to understand this and prepare for it.
I write this as my many friends with young children - some small, some in their teens - wonder what kind of world they will grow up in. Younger friends are contemplating whether to have children at all.