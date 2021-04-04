Let's talk about men's roles in violence against women

SINGAPORE- A seemingly mundane picture - a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that reads: "Text me when you get home" - has been making its rounds on Instagram.

The message, while innocuous, speaks volumes of how a walk home for a woman can turn unsafe, and how her safe journey home is not guaranteed. The post, which has gone viral, was created by a woman following news of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London early last month.