Millennial Mind

Let's talk about men's roles in violence against women

Only a minority of men are perpetrators, but all men can play a role in changing social attitudes to help keep would-be offenders in check

Singapore has seen a spate of violent and sexual offences against women making headlines recently.PHOTO: NP FILE
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE- A seemingly mundane picture - a screenshot of a WhatsApp message that reads: "Text me when you get home" - has been making its rounds on Instagram.

The message, while innocuous, speaks volumes of how a walk home for a woman can turn unsafe, and how her safe journey home is not guaranteed. The post, which has gone viral, was created by a woman following news of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London early last month.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 