Let's talk about higher wages in the cleaning sector

The Progressive Wage Model (PWM) of my industry, cleaning, is in the news again. This time the adjustments and increments of the wage floor for 2023 to 2028 are a lot steeper than previous years, with basic cleaner wages to reach at least $2,420 in 2028.

With basic wages now at $1,312, the increase represents a jump of about 84 per cent over six years, which works out to an annualised increase of about 10 per cent a year. In a sector where labour wages make up to 70 to 80 per cent of total revenue, it is clear that current prices of services will be forced to rise to keep operations sustainable.