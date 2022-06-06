Let's not pretend planting trees will save the world

Trees are our original carbon removal technology: Through photosynthesis, they pull carbon dioxide out of the air and store it. They have lately been touted as a climate saviour, a way to rapidly reduce the carbon dioxide that has accumulated in the atmosphere as we cut our emissions.

A "trillion trees" initiative was launched with much fanfare at the World Economic Forum in Davos back in 2020, and it was one of the few climate solutions embraced by the Trump administration. Planting trees and protecting forests are a major part of many corporate efforts to offset emissions.