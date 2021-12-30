Let's have a tobacco-free generation in Singapore

Some 30 years, 10,950 packs, and 219,000 cigarettes after my grandfather got hooked on smoking, he died from lung cancer, aged 60, when I was in primary school. My grandmother, who never touched a cigarette in her life but breathed in second-hand fumes every day, died soon after, also from cancer.

My own experience with smoking was more sporadic. My first puff in college was on a classmate's light - or low-strength - cigarette, which I did not find appealing. Years later, I tried a friend's "ice blast" cigarette which had menthol capsules. It tasted less acrid because of the added flavour.