For Subscribers
Let's build immunity against vaccine falsehoods
Social networks are super spreaders of misinformation. Singaporeans can help in the Covid-19 war by learning soft skills such as how to intervene, diplomatically.
What do you do if your colleague tells you that she is fearful of the Covid-19 vaccine because she was told that it would make her infertile and that it contained microchips for secretly tracking people?
This may sound absurd but a pharmacist in Wisconsin, who was recently arrested for destroying 600 doses of Covid-19 vaccines by leaving them out of the refrigerator to spoil, had been promoting these false beliefs via text messages before his arrest.
Topics: