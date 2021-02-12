Let's build immunity against vaccine falsehoods

What do you do if your colleague tells you that she is fearful of the Covid-19 vaccine because she was told that it would make her infertile and that it contained microchips for secretly tracking people?

This may sound absurd but a pharmacist in Wisconsin, who was recently arrested for destroying 600 doses of Covid-19 vaccines by leaving them out of the refrigerator to spoil, had been promoting these false beliefs via text messages before his arrest.