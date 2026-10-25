Let ground-up initiatives be. Don’t hold them to formal yardsticks

Mr Azhar and his wife, Madam Yasmin, wanted their children and others in the neighbourhood to read more. They also felt family members should spend time together, rather than alone with a screen. So in March 2025, the couple and fellow volunteers turned the void deck of their block in Yishun into a community library, furnished with books and furniture donated by neighbours. There was no five-year roadmap, just a shared observation that something was missing, and a willingness to do something about it.

“We wanted to develop a space where children can read, play and interact together,” Mr Azhar told Berita Harian in February 2026. His wife added that the library has become a place for parents to share experiences, form friendships, and rebuild a sense of neighbourliness many felt has quietly eroded.