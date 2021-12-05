Lessons from travelling in a Covid-19-stricken world

I have just returned from the United States, making use of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangement between the two countries.

The two-week trip to visit my daughter and her husband, who are both working in San Diego and whom my wife and I have not seen for two years, was an unforgettable experience.

Travel during the pandemic is a journey of emotional highs and uncertainty requiring you to confront the reality of living in the Covid-19 world head-on.

I would not recommend it for everyone. But for me, it was also a time to break out of the comfort zone that most of us have sheltered in to keep safe from the deadly virus.

When you venture out, it makes you more alive to how your life has changed and what you need to do to respond to the changed world.

It starts with the decision itself to fly. Should I take a risk, enclosed in an airplane for 14 hours, to a country which has experienced the most number of cases and deaths in the world and where, according to news reports, there is still resistance against vaccinations and mask wearing?

Or should I wait till the situation improves both in Singapore and the US, as vaccination rates go up in both countries?

But what if it did not and turned worse?

Indeed, this seemed to be precisely what happened now that the new Omicron variant has emerged: closing borders and making everyone nervous again.

I am glad I decided then not to wait and to book my flights soon after they were available through the VTL scheme.

But you never know, and if it had turned out otherwise, and if either one of us had become infected during the trip, I would now be regretting the rash decision to skip town.

Then, I would be in the nightmare scenario of having to spend two weeks in quarantine in the US and to face the medical uncertainty of fighting the virus.

The truth is that you can never be sure if the decision you made was the right one. That's the first reality of living and travelling in the Covid-19 world.

But you can stack the odds in your favour by being vaccinated and doing regular tests to find out if you've been infected, which was what we did.

Even then, you have to finally make the decision yourself, to step out and face the uncertainty, recognising that it is not possible to eliminate every risk.

Pandemic travel comprises another set of uncertainties, which are not directly related to infection but which can be just as troublesome.

I had to undergo three PCR tests for the trip, two in Singapore (before departure and at the end of the trip, on arrival at Changi airport) and one in the US within two days of leaving for home.

The tests in Singapore were relatively straightforward as you know which are the clinics authorised to conduct them.

But having one in the US can be a hit and miss affair. The travel advisory issued to travellers says the test has to be conducted by a "recognised or accredited clinic, laboratory or medical facility".

But how to tell an authorised one from another?

I flew out of Boston to take the connecting VTL flight from New York back to Singapore and was able to find online just one clinic in Boston able to do the test and deliver the result within 24 hours.

But I had no way of knowing its authenticity or if its result would be accepted.

The clinic's website gave no such indication.

I took a risk (you can't avoid them!) and it turned out all right.

The test results are checked at the airport check-in counter before departure, so you have no way of knowing until the very last minute if you are cleared to fly back.

For some, it can be a harrowing time.

I overheard a staff member telling a woman traveller at the next counter that without the proper papers she could not be checked in for the flight and she would have to try again on another day.

Her voice broke when she heard this, clearly distressed that her travel plans had been dashed at the final hurdle.

But there was a happy ending as she returned 20 minutes later (I was still at the counter waiting for my papers to be processed - it takes that long to check in these days), to report that she had found the papers and could now claim her place on the flight.

Phew! You have to make sure everything is in order, be prepared to change plans and allow ample time to make adjustments.

The good news is that Singapore Airlines now allows a change of flight dates without any charge, which is a necessary concession in these trying times.

There is obviously a lot more that can be done by the authorities in every country to remove the inconveniences and uncertainties, to standardise test results and have an international protocol which is simple and transparent.

Singapore's introduction of VTL flights is a good example of what is possible and I hope it will encourage other governments, especially those in the region, to do likewise.

How did I find the situation in the US when I was there?

A surprise reality check was in store.

Like many Singaporeans, I have read reports of how divided the country was over dealing with the pandemic, that there were still many Americans opposed to mask wearing and vaccination.

The reality on the ground could not be more different.

In San Diego, Cambridge and Boston, everyone was masked indoors - in restaurants, shops, cinemas, and in public buses and trains.

At Harvard University, which I visited, students are required to take three antigen rapid tests a week if they live on campus, which is a stricter requirement than at universities here.

Life appears to be back to near normal in the country, except for these impositions.

If you take the population size into account, the US daily infection numbers and deaths in recent weeks are not much different from Singapore's.

America paid a terrible price in the early days of the disease when it was slow to respond, but it looks like it has learnt its lesson and is now much better prepared.

I believe most countries are in a similar position and that every one values the lives of its people and takes their well-being as seriously as any other.

It is nonsense to believe that some people don't.

What is different is their approach to solving problems and the resources they possess - which is what makes for a diverse world in the first place.

The problem with stereotyping countries is that it hinders a common understanding of the problem which is required for international cooperation and collaboration both to fight the virus and to reopen borders and economies.

The current hodgepodge of measures by different countries in response to the Omicron variant threat is an all-too-familiar example of this lack of a common unified approach.

My wife and I had a wonderful reunion with our daughter and her husband.

To be able to meet in person, to share meals and do things together, to reconnect our lives - that was what we made the trip for.

The pandemic has separated many families and friends, not just across borders but also within, as a result of social restrictions on dining and gatherings.

That's a large part of normality sucked out of our everyday existence.

I think it is important to keep in mind that the purpose of opening up a country is not just for the economy but to reclaim life itself.

As for me, I want more.

Next stop: Australia, to visit my son.

• Han Fook Kwang is also senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University