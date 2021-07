With global economies and communities still reeling under the crippling weight of the Covid-19 pandemic that started from China, the scale of the 100th anniversary celebration of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was almost mocking in its temerity.

Symbolism of confidence, assertion and future were at the heart of the highly orchestrated display of purpose as Mr Xi spoke of "Making China Great again", in the backdrop of impressive fly-pasts and marches.