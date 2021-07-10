The View From Asia

Lessons from the CPC's centennial

Asia News Network writers share their views on the Communist Party of China's (CPC) 100th birthday. Here are excerpts.

A handout photo made available by Xinhua News Agency shows balloons being released during a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China on July 1, 2021.
A handout photo made available by Xinhua News Agency shows balloons being released during a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, China on July 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Bhopinder Singh

The Statesman, India

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 