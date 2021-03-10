Economic Affairs

Lessons from the Covid-19 bull run

‘The market is not the economy’ may repeat this year

Associate Editor
Between March 24 and April 17, the S&P 500 surged 29 per cent, back to levels prevailing in August 2019.ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

We are in the middle of the first anniversary of the Covid-19 market crash of last year. What happened then and after is an extraordinary story in the history of financial markets. What does it tell us about how markets behave, and misbehave? Some of the lessons are old ones that have been repeated. But some developments are new, unique to our times.

Having carried on rising through mid-February, in blissful ignorance of the economic threat posed by Covid-19 - which had by then started to go global and had already reached American shores - financial markets finally woke up to reality in the third week of February. Between Feb 19 and March 23 last year, the S&P 500 index crashed 33.7 per cent - the fastest-ever fall from record levels. The Straits Times Index (STI) also collapsed over roughly the same period, by 24 per cent.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 