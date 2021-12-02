Speaking Of Asia

Lessons from Sudan for Myanmar's top brass?

Cues for Asean too in African Union's firm nudge to Sudan.

Associate Editor
Sudanese anti-coup protesters carry the portrait of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ousted by the military, during a gathering in Omdurman, on Oct 30, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    31 min ago
As Aung San Suu Kyi awaits judgment on a slew of junta-brought cases that could see her jailed for as many as 100 years, Myanmar's generals, who this week mark the 10 months since their coup, might want to bone up a bit on recent developments in the Horn of Africa for cues relevant to their own situation.

On Nov 21, just short of a month after he was evicted from office by the military, Sudan's deposed prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, a highly experienced administrator, appeared on television to announce that he would once again be in charge - leading a technocratic government until fresh elections are held.

