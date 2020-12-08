Lessons from around the world on fighting Covid-19's second wave

As the northern hemisphere moves into winter, coronavirus rates are rising in parts of Europe and the United States. Experts are warning of a long winter ahead as Covid-19 and influenza put the squeeze on hospitals and other healthcare facilities. In response to the threat presented by the second wave, European countries and many US states have instituted population lockdowns that involve varying restrictions on movement, meeting people, work, schooling, shopping, hospitality and entertainment.

We have seen from the first wave that, when instigated at scale, these measures can shrink the epidemic but at a tremendous cost to society and economic life. When applied for a long time such as in Melbourne, Australia, which locked down for nearly four months, the number of cases can be reduced to close to zero with rigorous wearing of masks, night-time curfews, school closures, strict travel restrictions and heavy policing.

But is there another way? Ten months into the pandemic, what have we learnt and what other measures do we have in our collective toolkit?

Mass testing

China, having controlled the first wave and with fewer than 100 reported cases per day, now uses a mass testing strategy whenever a new cluster appears. This was successfully conducted in Wuhan (a city of 11 million) in May, and the cities of Qingdao and Kashgar in October. This has been carried out efficiently using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of batches of five to 10 samples at a time, then going back to test individual samples if a batch tests positive. The rationale for this approach is to find people who did not know they were infected so they can be advised to isolate and therefore reduce transmission.

The Chinese authorities have also acted with speed to protect a population that remembers the Sars outbreak and hence takes control of an epidemic seriously, showing high levels of compliance with public health measures. People are willing to wear masks and accept other interventions that are part of a commitment to the greater good at the expense of individual freedoms. This is accompanied by strict enforcement by the government which has at times deployed drones using loudspeakers to rebuke citizens who are not following the rules.

In Europe, Slovakia instituted mass testing of its entire population of four million over two weekends during October and November. About 95 per cent of the targeted population has now been tested, with 38,000 positive cases being asked to go home and self-isolate. This represents a 1 per cent positivity rate. This is an expected rate for a European country's population at present.

Slovakia also used rapid antigen testing, which despite having a variable false negative rate depending on who does the tests and in what setting, can give results within 30 minutes, is cheaper than PCR, and can be done without the need for a specialised laboratory.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has supported the development and facilitated access to affordable rapid tests, at less than US$5 (S$6.70) per test, particularly for low- and middle-income nations.

Rapid tests have been trialled in other parts of Europe, for example in Liverpool in the United Kingdom. In cases where there is a dedicated test site and trained personnel, these tests returned positive results for 76.8 per cent of true infections, and returned negative results for 99.6 per cent of people not hit by Covid-19.

The implications of this are that if there is a general positivity rate of 2.2 per cent in the local population, as suggested by the most recent surveys, for every 1,000 people tested, 17 will be identified correctly as infected and advised to self-isolate, five uninfected people will be incorrectly identified as infected and unnecessarily advised to self-isolate, and four who are infected will be incorrectly identified as uninfected. Since those four people will probably have low viral loads, they may not be very infectious.

The upshot is that if people take up testing and follow the advice (which is not guaranteed), this approach has the potential to reduce transmission and hence new infections by at least 50 per cent in the short term.

Effective contract tracing

Vietnam has used aggressive contact tracing since the start of the epidemic in the country, and there are currently fewer than 100 reported cases per day and no recent deaths. Anyone who is infected is hospitalised, which helps to enforce isolation, while contacts are isolated at home with the immediate neighbourhood placed under a local lockdown. There has been clear communication and the issue is seen as non-political and a matter of public health.

South Korea has used retrospective contact tracing to investigate outbreaks and understand where transmission is occurring. As a result many bars, nightclubs, karaoke bars and places of worship have been closed.

Taiwan, where there have been no reported deaths since May, has probably the most effective testing and tracing programme. Cases are followed up twice daily by telephone, text messages or home visits to reinforce the self-isolation message, and to offer support, which can include meal delivery. Contact tracing is highly effective, identifying on average 20-30 contacts per case.

Crucially, contact tracing works only if it is done properly. The WHO stresses the importance of not just identifying cases, but following them up and giving support. It estimates that on average each case needs three days of work from the testing and tracing team. Clearly, this can be feasible only if the number of daily cases is brought down to manageable levels, which is not the case in many European countries, nor in parts of the US.

Unfortunately, with case numbers as high as they are in these places, the best approach for Western countries getting through the winter seems to be to continue to use national or local lockdowns. But these should be combined with new tools, including mass testing, to bring down the number of new infections so that effective case detection and contact tracing with local follow-up and support can control continuing chains of transmission.

Of course, the success of all these measures will depend on understanding, trust and participation from all population groups.

• Jimmy Whitworth is Professor of International Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. This article first appeared on theconversation.com.