Thinking Aloud
Lessons from an out-of-the-box game changer
Every generation should know how it got here and what its predecessors did to make the transition possible
When then Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee was setting up the Government's sovereign wealth fund in 1981, his first task was to recruit experienced fund managers. He did not hire headhunters to do it, which is what you would do today.
Instead, together with the newly appointed managing director of GIC, Mr Yong Pung How, he flew to London and New York to look for suitable candidates.