Lessons from a tiny bug and a very large ship
One year into the pandemic, the Suez Canal incident reminds us that it does not take much to bring our interconnected world to a halt
The Ministry of Health notification that I was eligible to register for the Covid-19 vaccine pinged on my phone as I was reading the news story about the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, being stuck in the Suez Canal.
On the surface, it seemed as if there was no connection between the two distinct stories. Yet, for a fleeting moment, I felt a strange kinship with the massive ship.