Lessons for America from China's 'common prosperity' push

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has been on something of a charm campaign in the United States. Amid all the stories about a silenced tennis star, a #MeToo scandal, disappeared billionaires and Uighur concentration camps, Americans are also beginning to hear about Beijing's efforts to reduce inequality and create a healthier and more balanced type of economic growth.

China's "common prosperity" message has filtered through mainstream television shows such as 60 Minutes on CBS and the national newspapers.