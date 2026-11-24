PSLE results mark the end of primary school, but they also signal an abrupt shift in parenting.

There is something else that is happening beneath the excitement of PSLE results – one many of us parents are far less prepared for, says the writer.

For parents with children receiving their PSLE results on Nov 24, it can feel like a defining milestone – a coming of age almost.

In Singapore’s high-stakes education system, keeping close tabs on homework, exams and tuition can feel like the core job description of being a good parent. We keep track of important assessment dates on Parents Gateway, ferry children to and from tuition, monitor revision schedules and fret over the subjects in which they are falling behind. After six years of being their personal academic manager, so much seems to culminate in that moment when our child finally opens that anticipated results slip.