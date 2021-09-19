For Subscribers
Thinking Aloud
Learning from younger Singaporeans about building community
Yale-NUS models how to give everyone a stake in building a shared future.
The older I get, the more I realise I need to learn from people younger than me.
The recent debate over the closure of Yale-NUS College has reminded me of a time, some three years ago, when I worked closely with two of its graduates and a few other young journalists on a weekly column series designed to be a platform for their voices, and which we tagged #OOTD for Opinion of the Day.