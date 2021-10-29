Leadership vacuum at the EU's heart

Helen Thompson
A competition to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) is under way and leading the charge is French President Emmanuel Macron (right).PHOTO: EPA
  • Published
    5 hours ago
NYTIMES - Leading the European Union and its predecessor organisations has always been a difficult task. For a long time, France and Germany, the two largest founding members, managed it relatively collaboratively. Leaders - among them Helmut Schmidt and Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterrand - would sort out their disagreements first and then Europeanise their compromises. But for most of the past decade, one leader has presided over Europe alone: German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Now, as she prepares to leave office, a competition to succeed her is under way.

Leading the charge is French President Emmanuel Macron, whose self-proclaimed attempts to give the EU an explicitly political purpose have been frustrated so far. Then there's Mr Olaf Scholz, likely to be Germany's next chancellor, who will hope to inherit Dr Merkel's mantle. And perhaps at the back is Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank credited with saving the euro.

