Leadership, not just fair broker, needed to mediate identity politics

In a recent conference on identity, a key member of the 4G political leadership promised that when it comes to identity issues, the Government will play a role as a "fair, honest broker" in arbitrating between different points of view.

Mr Lawrence Wong, who is Finance Minister, has spoken on race and identity issues several times in recent months, and is one of three key leaders in the fourth generation team of Cabinet ministers tipped as most likely to succeed Mr Lee Hsien Loong as prime minister. Given Singapore's generally collegial style of political leadership, Mr Wong's statement can be seen as reflective of the current Cabinet's position on such issues.