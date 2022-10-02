Thinking Aloud

Lazy workers or just a lazy excuse for lousy managers and tough economic times?

It's time to kill the term 'quiet quitting'. Young people's attitudes are different because the economy and workplaces have changed.

Grace Ho
Insight Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Twenty years ago, I hopped onto a plane armed with a scholarship that covered all my tuition and living expenses. After my studies, I had the safety net of a job for six years to explore what I liked to do.

The point I'm making isn't that my life is so awesome. Instead, had any piece of this puzzle been out of place - for example, if I'd suffered poor health or incurred student debt from the start - things could have taken a very different turn. It would have taken much more than hard work to get my life back on track.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 02, 2022

