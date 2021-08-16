For Subscribers
Later school start times - a question of fairness
A shift to a later start is not only healthier for most children but can also help reduce social disparities. Healthy school start times are a long-term investment for the common good.
It has been known for some time now that among life's disparities is sleep - or the lack of it.
People with a lower socio-economic status generally sleep less well than those of high status. Research shows that sleep inequality begins in childhood. The sleep gap is driven by multiple factors, including weaker support systems, lower quality of life and stress, and sub-optimal sleep conditions. This is associated with poorer physical and mental health, which has human and economic costs.