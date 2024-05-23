Large planes can handle turbulence, but flights are set to get bumpier

Climate change will be a challenge for aviation, though commercial aircraft are generally equipped to handle it.

Ven Sreenivasan
Senior Columnist
The damaged interior of Singapore Airlines' Flight SQ321 after the plane made an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 24, 2024, 11:12 AM
Published
May 23, 2024, 01:20 PM
Air turbulence is a common phenomenon on international flights.

Most airline passengers would experience some bumpiness during some parts of their journey. Some instances of turbulence can be more severe than others.

