Kishida victory a win for LDP elders and Abe

Continued sway of party's elite power brokers despite pressure of rank and file points to fewer bold solutions to Japan's mountain of challenges.

Motoko Rich
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New:

With the world's oldest population, rapidly declining births, gargantuan public debt and increasingly damaging natural disasters fuelled by climate change, Japan faces deep-rooted challenges that the long-standing governing party has failed to tackle.

Yet in choosing a new prime minister on Wednesday, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) elected the candidate least likely to offer bold solutions. The party's elite power brokers chose Mr Fumio Kishida, 64, a stalwart moderate, in a run-off election for the leadership, seeming to disregard the public's preference for a maverick challenger.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2021, with the headline 'Kishida victory a win for LDP elders and Abe'. Subscribe
