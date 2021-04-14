Kirin's exit from Myanmar stokes debate on corporate responsibility

The Japanese brewer's hasty retreat from the junta-led country spotlights difficulties firms face while seeking to uphold ESG principles. A potentially bigger test looms in China.

Leo Lewis
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Just five days after Myanmar's military seized power on Feb 1, the Japanese brewer Kirin expressed grave concerns and announced that it was terminating its five-year-old joint venture with a company controlled by the army.

Superficially, Kirin's cutting of ties with MEHL - Myanmar Economic Holdings - looked decisive. The joint venture controls a dominant share of the fast-growing beer market. It was the sort of lead-taking stand that appeared to put ethics over profits, and immediately raised questions about how many of the 400-plus Japanese companies operating in Myanmar would join the retreat.

