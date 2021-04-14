Kirin's exit from Myanmar stokes debate on corporate responsibility
The Japanese brewer's hasty retreat from the junta-led country spotlights difficulties firms face while seeking to uphold ESG principles. A potentially bigger test looms in China.
Just five days after Myanmar's military seized power on Feb 1, the Japanese brewer Kirin expressed grave concerns and announced that it was terminating its five-year-old joint venture with a company controlled by the army.
Superficially, Kirin's cutting of ties with MEHL - Myanmar Economic Holdings - looked decisive. The joint venture controls a dominant share of the fast-growing beer market. It was the sort of lead-taking stand that appeared to put ethics over profits, and immediately raised questions about how many of the 400-plus Japanese companies operating in Myanmar would join the retreat.