When I tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 26, it was the most unwell I had felt in my life.
Running a 39 deg C fever, I had a sore throat so raw I could barely gulp down a glass of water.
When I tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 26, it was the most unwell I had felt in my life.
Running a 39 deg C fever, I had a sore throat so raw I could barely gulp down a glass of water.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 13, 2022, with the headline Kindness near and far: My struggle with Covid-19. Subscribe