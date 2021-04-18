Killing me softly with this sound

Neighbours-from-hell noise is a legit proper form of torture. This is demonstrated by the distress seen in an open letter purportedly by a resident addressed to "#33-09 please stop being (swear word) neighbours" making the rounds on social media recently.

But with noise as a possible cause of cardiovascular issues and poorer work performance, according to the World Health Organisation, try to pick your battles. Noises I thought could be the worst - what I endured when I lived next to a block being constructed - were surprisingly bearable when I reframed them as something I pretended to have control over.