On My Mind
A soft sound made by neighbour worse than construction-site noise for me
Neighbours-from-hell noise can be worse than construction-site din, but the worst is the sound of a smoker neighbour flicking a lighter
Neighbours-from-hell noise is a legit proper form of torture. This is demonstrated by the distress seen in an open letter purportedly by a resident addressed to "#33-09 please stop being (swear word) neighbours" making the rounds on social media recently.
But with noise as a possible cause of cardiovascular issues and poorer work performance, according to the World Health Organisation, try to pick your battles. Noises I thought could be the worst - what I endured when I lived next to a block being constructed - were surprisingly bearable when I reframed them as something I pretended to have control over.