Should we be afraid of "bag rage" if a disposable carrier bag charge kicks in here next year? Abusive incidents involving retail staff flared up in Western Australia in 2018 after a supermarket chain removed single-use plastic bags from its stores before a statewide ban began.

In Singapore, "bag rage" may erupt in a less open but gross way if lots of people throw unbagged rubbish down chutes. This is what some are threatening to do or, at least, they're painting a vivid scenario of it.