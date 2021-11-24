Economic Affairs

Key global trends: A view from the top

UBS chairman Axel Weber talks about China, inflation, crypto assets and climate change

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Inflation will run hot well into next year, but will be brought under control without much collateral damage. China's economic slowdown will prove temporary and will be more a dent in its overall growth path rather than an enduring problem. Crypto assets are still a no-no for most private banks because of regulatory and financial risks. And green finance will be a spectacular opportunity for the finance industry for decades to come, but the industry's clients hold the key to the speed of the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Those in short were the highlights of my conversation last week with Dr Axel Weber, chairman of UBS, the world's largest wealth management firm and an investment banking powerhouse, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Singapore this year.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 24, 2021, with the headline 'Key global trends: A view from the top'. Subscribe
Topics: 