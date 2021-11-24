Key global trends: A view from the top

Inflation will run hot well into next year, but will be brought under control without much collateral damage. China’s economic slowdown will prove temporary and will be more a dent in its overall growth path rather than an enduring problem. Crypto assets are still a no-no for most private banks because of regulatory and financial risks. And green finance will be a spectacular opportunity for the finance industry for decades to come, but the industry’s clients hold the key to the speed of the transition to a more sustainable global economy.

Those in short were the highlights of my conversation last week with Dr Axel Weber, chairman of UBS, the world’s largest wealth management firm and an investment banking powerhouse, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Singapore this year.